Zacks: Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $180.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will announce sales of $180.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.36 million and the highest is $182.80 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $652.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $651.59 million to $655.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $849.84 million, with estimates ranging from $831.08 million to $875.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDC shares. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.18. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

In other SmileDirectClub news, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $6,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,458,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

