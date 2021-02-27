Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Equities analysts expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) to announce $110.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.92 million to $120.50 million. NIC posted sales of $91.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full year sales of $446.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $466.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.43 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $480.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NIC by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in NIC by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,681 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NIC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 545,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $35.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

