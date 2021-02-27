Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Applied Genetic Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGTC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 74,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $216.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

