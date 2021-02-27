Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.95 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce $153.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.66 million and the highest is $160.80 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $148.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $608.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $601.66 million to $613.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $615.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.65 million to $619.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

CBU opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.72. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $669,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,054.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,666 shares of company stock worth $1,642,413. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

