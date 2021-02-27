Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOLO. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at about $890,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOLO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,564,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,064,279. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 3.08.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.