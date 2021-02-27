Zacks: Brokerages Expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.48 and the lowest is $1.22. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

LHC Group stock traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.71. 343,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in LHC Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

