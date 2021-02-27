Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. Lumber Liquidators reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Several equities analysts have commented on LL shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. 584,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,112. The company has a market cap of $715.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

