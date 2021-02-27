Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Luminex posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.39 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 42.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after purchasing an additional 436,571 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 559,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Luminex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

