Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $648.59 Million

Brokerages expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce $648.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $655.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $641.50 million. ManTech International posted sales of $610.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in ManTech International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in ManTech International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

