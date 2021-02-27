Zacks: Brokerages Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ObsEva.

Several research analysts recently commented on OBSV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ObsEva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $114,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

