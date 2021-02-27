Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 77.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 49,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,110. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $257.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.47%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

