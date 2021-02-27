Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) to Sell

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diana Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.