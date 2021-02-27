Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Stepan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.67.

SCL opened at $120.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.99. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Stepan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Stepan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Stepan by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

