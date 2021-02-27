Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioline RX Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical development company. BioLineRx is dedicated to building a portfolio of products for unmet medical needs or with advantages over currently available therapies. The Company’s portfolio consists of clinical stage candidates including BL-1020 for schizophrenia , BL-1040, for treatment of patients following a myocardial infarction, BL-5010 for non-surgical removal of skin lesions, BL-1021 for neuropathic pain and BL-7040 for treating Inflammatory Bowel Disease. In addition, BioLineRx has many products in various pre-clinical development stages for a variety of indications, including central nervous system diseases, oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Tuesday.

BioLineRx stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.08. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

