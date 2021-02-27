Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elanco Animal Health Incorporated operates as an animal health care company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for companion and food animals. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is based in Greenfield, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.95.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

