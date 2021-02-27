Zacks Investment Research Lowers IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IHICY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IHI from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised IHI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IHICY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.04. IHI has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. It offers boilers, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

