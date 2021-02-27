Zacks Investment Research Lowers Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

DOOR stock opened at $109.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

