Zacks Investment Research Lowers MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,865.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre is benefiting from strengthening online-to-offline offerings. Further, robust mobile-point-of-sale business and growing adoption of MercadoPago are contributing well to the total payment volume growth of the company. Also, increasing traffic and engagement rate by buyers on the company’s online retail platform is a positive. Growing penetration of managed networks is another positive. Additionally, rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remains a major tailwind. Further, solid momentum across free shipment program is leading to robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, growing expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts are impacting margins. Further, mounting marketing spending and rising e-commerce competition remain major negatives.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MELI. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,614.33.

MELI opened at $1,638.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,858.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,455.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

