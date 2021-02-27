Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:MHVYF opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($1.03). Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

