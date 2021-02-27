Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JMP Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JMP opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. JMP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.27. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Equities research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 13,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $82,863.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 44,173 shares of company stock worth $259,195. Insiders own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

