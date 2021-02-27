Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) to “Hold”

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is a provider of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies primarily in North America. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is based in DENVER, United States. “

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.63.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,985,539 shares in the company, valued at $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,851,523 shares of company stock worth $99,505,988. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.