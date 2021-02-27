Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Hold

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TELNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TELNY stock opened at $16.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

