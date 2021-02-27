Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $20.52 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 31.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $1.95 or 0.00004156 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $328,474.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 115.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,756.81 or 0.99741446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00041705 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.92 or 0.00458459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008067 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.97 or 0.00296442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00101731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,559,518 coins and its circulating supply is 10,530,018 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

