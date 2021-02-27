Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,167,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total value of $399,318.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,235.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.90, for a total transaction of $1,305,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $499.43 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $515.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $430.11 and a 200-day moving average of $344.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.