Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $574.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $499.43 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.77, for a total value of $7,646,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,702,152.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,920 shares of company stock valued at $27,130,665 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

