ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

ZIM has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

