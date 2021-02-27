Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Otter Creek Advisors LLC

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet comprises 2.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,019.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

