ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Cap Tops $230.99 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 50% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $230.99 million and $61.72 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap token can currently be purchased for about $2.89 or 0.00006088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00482733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00081355 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00079720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.00482885 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.