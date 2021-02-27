Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

ZYME opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at $931,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,562.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 22.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,999,000 after purchasing an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Zymeworks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,831,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,559,000 after purchasing an additional 112,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zymeworks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,280,000 after purchasing an additional 71,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

