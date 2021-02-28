$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.03. 5,470,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,727,511. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.58. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $49.43.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.