-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:REED traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,552. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 882,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

