$0.13 EPS Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.03.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. SFL’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SFL by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

