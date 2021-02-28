-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

EQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 477,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $174.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.71.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

