$0.45 EPS Expected for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BayCom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. BayCom posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BayCom will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BayCom.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.51 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCML stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $17.09. 33,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,811. BayCom has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

