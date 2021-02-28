$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.78. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,994,000 after buying an additional 126,983 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.61. 6,351,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,294. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

