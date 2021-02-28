-$0.85 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the lowest is ($0.89). Express posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 547.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($5.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($5.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPR opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.09. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.