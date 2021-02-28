$0.88 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.99. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

NYSE:WBS opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

