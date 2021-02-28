$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

PSXP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 1,485,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $57.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

