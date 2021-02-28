1,000 Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Square by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $230.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.13, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $2,110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,418,734.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $20,914,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,276,677 shares of company stock worth $285,884,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

