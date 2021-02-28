11,363 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Capri by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

