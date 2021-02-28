$135.41 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post $135.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.70 million. Stratasys posted sales of $160.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $513.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.56 million to $514.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $552.37 million, with estimates ranging from $534.40 million to $562.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Several research firms have commented on SSYS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 57.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 54,799 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.49. 2,061,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,952. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

