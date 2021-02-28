13,827 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

