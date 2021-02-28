149 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 780.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,638.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,858.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,455.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10,237.55 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.