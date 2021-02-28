156,250 Shares in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 156,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,600,000.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

NYSE BSN opened at $10.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

About Broadstone Acquisition

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.