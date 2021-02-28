$176.43 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $176.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

HTLF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

