$181.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $181.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.60 million to $183.40 million. Cadence Bancorporation reported sales of $188.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $715.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $682.60 million to $739.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $695.97 million, with estimates ranging from $657.70 million to $727.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $197.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 465,865 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,232,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,881. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

