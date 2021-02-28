1,854 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SPYV stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $37.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

