1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, an increase of 4,604.9% from the January 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TGIFF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

