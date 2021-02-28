2,386 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.49.

NYSE:IFF opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

