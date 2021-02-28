25,100 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.54. 88,209,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,142,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

